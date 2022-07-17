Several tonnes of straw bails fall off moving HGV as police officer passes

Several tonnes of unsecured straw bails fell off the back of a HGV near Stradbroke - Credit: NSRAPT

Several tonnes of unsecured straw bails fell off the back of an HGV while it was travelling on the B1117 in Suffolk.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team witnessed the incident near Stradbroke yesterday (July 16).

An officer, who was riding on a police motorbike at the time, captured the moment on a body camera.

In a tweet, an NSRAPT spokesman said: "Whilst on #Saferider yesterday, along the B1117 near Stradbroke we encountered an HGV that had clearly failed to secure its load of straw bails properly because several tonnes fell off.

"Thankfully no one was behind at the time."

The driver has been reported.