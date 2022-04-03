Air ambulance called to crash between car and person outside Sudbury Tesco

The air ambulance was called to a crash involving a pedestrian and a woman outside Tesco in Sudbury - Credit: Archant/Google Maps

The air ambulance was called to a crash involving a pedestrian and a car outside a Sudbury supermarket.

Officers, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the incident outside the Tesco superstore in Springlands Way just after 5.10pm yesterday (April 2).

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said crews were called to reports that one person was trapped after the crash.

By 7pm, firefighters had rescued the woman and left her in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing, she added.

