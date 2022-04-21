Man taken to hospital after car and lorry crash in Sudbury

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and a car in Sudbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash just before 8.35am today, Thursday, April 21, in the Chilton Industrial Estate.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the road was partially blocked while officers and ambulance crews attended the crash.

The driver of the car - a man - has been taken to hospital by land ambulance as a precaution.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care."

The road was fully reopen by 10am the police spokeswoman confirmed.

