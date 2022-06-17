'Funny, family man' named as motorcyclist killed in crash on A1141

Breaking

The family of a man who died in a crash near Sudbury have paid tribute to him - Credit: Suffolk police/supplied by the family

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash near Sudbury have paid tribute to him, saying their lives have been "shattered".

Police were called at about 8.20am on Sunday after a motorcyclist on a red Ducati bike crashed on the A1141, between Monks Eleigh and Brent Eleigh.

Paramedics also attended the incident, but the driver of the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene.

Pending formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the victim as Darren Russell, 52, from Sudbury.

In a tribute, the family of Mr Russell said: "Our lives are shattered.

"A beloved husband, stepfather/father, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandad, and much-loved friend to many.

“A life loving, hardworking, funny, family man, he enjoyed every second of his life whilst enriching the lives of those who loved him.

"Over the years he made many friends both in Sudbury and during his time in the army, and boxing, playing football, and golf.

“He will be so terribly missed and leaves behind many broken hearts, but he also leaves behind a family who are united in their time of grief.

“He would have liked that.”

Police are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward and contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/36162/22