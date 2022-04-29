News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stoke-by-Nayland road blocked after lorry crashes

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:30 PM April 29, 2022
A road in a Suffolk village is blocked after a van crashed

A road in a Suffolk village has become blocked after a van crashed. 

The B1068, which leads between Polstead Street and Sudbury Road in Stoke-by-Nayland, has become blocked by the vehicle.

The blockage means people cannot get into Stoke-by-Nayland via the B1068. 

People are being advised to find an alternative route while the incident is dealt with. 

