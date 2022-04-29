Stoke-by-Nayland road blocked after lorry crashes

A road in a Suffolk village is blocked after a van crashed - Credit: Contributed

A road in a Suffolk village has become blocked after a van crashed.

The B1068, which leads between Polstead Street and Sudbury Road in Stoke-by-Nayland, has become blocked by the vehicle.

The blockage means people cannot get into Stoke-by-Nayland via the B1068.

People are being advised to find an alternative route while the incident is dealt with.

