Stoke-by-Nayland road blocked after lorry crashes
Published: 1:30 PM April 29, 2022
- Credit: Contributed
A road in a Suffolk village has become blocked after a van crashed.
The B1068, which leads between Polstead Street and Sudbury Road in Stoke-by-Nayland, has become blocked by the vehicle.
The blockage means people cannot get into Stoke-by-Nayland via the B1068.
People are being advised to find an alternative route while the incident is dealt with.
