Person taken to hospital after serious crash near Sudbury
A person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash near Sudbury last night.
Emergency services were called to the crash in Stoke Road, Clare, at 11.10pm yesterday.
A Suffolk police spokesman said a blue Ford Galaxy had been travelling towards Stoke-by-Clare when it left the road.
The spokesman added the driver suffered injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that crew members were called to assist police with a person trapped in a vehicle following a crash.
Appliances from Clare and Haverhill were called to the incident.
A 'stop' call was made at 12am by the fire service.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
