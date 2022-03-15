News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person taken to hospital after serious crash near Sudbury

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:05 PM March 15, 2022
A person was trapped after a crash near Sudbury, Suffolk last night

A person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash near Sudbury last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Stoke Road, Clare, at 11.10pm yesterday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said a blue Ford Galaxy had been travelling towards Stoke-by-Clare when it left the road. 

The spokesman added the driver suffered injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that crew members were called to assist police with a person trapped in a vehicle following a crash. 

Appliances from Clare and Haverhill were called to the incident. 

A 'stop' call was made at 12am by the fire service.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

