Person taken to hospital after serious crash near Sudbury

A person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash near Sudbury last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Stoke Road, Clare, at 11.10pm yesterday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said a blue Ford Galaxy had been travelling towards Stoke-by-Clare when it left the road.

The spokesman added the driver suffered injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that crew members were called to assist police with a person trapped in a vehicle following a crash.

Appliances from Clare and Haverhill were called to the incident.

A 'stop' call was made at 12am by the fire service.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

