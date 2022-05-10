News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A131 closed as emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:45 AM May 10, 2022
A road leading into Sudbury is currently closed while emergency services attend a two-vehicle crash

A road leading into Sudbury is currently closed while emergency services attend a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A road into Sudbury has been closed after emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash. 

Officers from Essex Police were called just after 9.30am on Tuesday to reports of a crash on the A131 between Halstead and Sudbury. 

A spokesman confirmed no one has been seriously injured but the road is closed. 

He added: "We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 295 of May 10. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Essex Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast to pass over Suffolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A diversion is in place after a crash in Saxtead Road in Framlingham

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Country Inns operations manager Ross Parrock and head chef Ruben at The Angel Inn, Nayland

Food and Drink

No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Aaron Pizzey, 26 from Stowmarket, unearthed the 15th century spoon while he was metal detecting

Metal detectorist unearths 570-year old rare spoon

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon