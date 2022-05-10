A131 closed as emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

A road leading into Sudbury is currently closed while emergency services attend a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A road into Sudbury has been closed after emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash.

Officers from Essex Police were called just after 9.30am on Tuesday to reports of a crash on the A131 between Halstead and Sudbury.

A spokesman confirmed no one has been seriously injured but the road is closed.

He added: "We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 295 of May 10.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.