Two people taken to hospital after air ambulance called to crash

Two people are currently in hospital after a crash on the A134 near Sudbury - Credit: Sudbury Police/Archant

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Sudbury.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the crash in the A134 at about 4pm on Thursday.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the crash which left one person trapped inside their vehicle.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said two ambulances, an operations manager and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

Two people were taken to West Suffolk Hospital by road ambulance for further assessment and treatment.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said yesterday that any injuries were not described as life-threatening or life-changing.

The road reopened by 6pm.