News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Two people taken to hospital after air ambulance called to crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:34 AM October 21, 2022
Two people are currently in hospital after a crash on the A134 near Sudbury

Two people are currently in hospital after a crash on the A134 near Sudbury - Credit: Sudbury Police/Archant

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Sudbury.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the crash in the A134 at about 4pm on Thursday. 

The road was closed while emergency services attended the crash which left one person trapped inside their vehicle.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said two ambulances, an operations manager and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

Two people were taken to West Suffolk Hospital by road ambulance for further assessment and treatment. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said yesterday that any injuries were not described as life-threatening or life-changing. 

The road reopened by 6pm.

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Kyle Edwards is shown the red card.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 loss at Cambridge unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Old Newton C of E Primary School - Robins Class

Gallery

First Class is back for 2022! Suffolk's schools celebrate new faces

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Benacre

Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Leiston

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in east Suffolk town

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon