Pedestrian taken to hospital with cuts to the head after hit and run

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:48 PM March 30, 2022
A woman has been taken to hospital following a hit and run in Sudbury

A woman has been taken to hospital following a hit and run in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering a cut to the head following a hit and run in Sudbury. 

Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Great Eastern Street just after 12pm today, Wednesday, March 30.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene. 

They added a woman - the pedestrian - has been taken to hospital with a cut to the head. 

