Pedestrian taken to hospital with cuts to the head after hit and run
Published: 2:48 PM March 30, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering a cut to the head following a hit and run in Sudbury.
Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Great Eastern Street just after 12pm today, Wednesday, March 30.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.
They added a woman - the pedestrian - has been taken to hospital with a cut to the head.
