East Anglian Daily Times

News > Traffic & Travel

Driver caught speeding at 94mph in 50 zone on A140 in mid Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:50 AM August 7, 2022
Updated: 10:23 AM August 7, 2022
The driver was caught speeding on the A140 at Creeting St Mary

A driver has been caught speeding at almost double the limit on the A140 in mid Suffolk.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Safety Camera & Central Ticket Office posted on Twitter to reveal one motorist was caught at 94mph in a 50mph stretch of the road.

The incident happened at Creeting St Mary, near Needham Market, on Saturday.

Police also said a number of drivers were travelling at more than 70mph.

Police added: "Our cameras can pick up a speeding vehicle at 750 meters away."

