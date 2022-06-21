News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Around 15 children on board bus that crashed into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:48 PM June 21, 2022
Updated: 3:09 PM June 21, 2022
Around 15 people were on board a bus that crashed into a ditch in west Suffolk last night

Fifteen school children were on board a bus that crashed into a ditch in west Suffolk. 

The children were uninjured during the single-vehicle incident on the A1141. 

It happened between 4.30pm and 6pm yesterday, June 20.

Police closed the road between Lavenham and Cockfield and officers attended the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed this morning that around 15 children were on board and they went home afterwards.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area whilst recovery was taking place. The road reopened at 10.15pm.

