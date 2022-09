The A1071 near Hintlesham is currently blocked after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road between Ipswich and Hadleigh is blocked after a two-vehicle crash.

Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the crash in the A1071 near Hintlesham Hall.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that two vehicles were involved and officers are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported but there is heavy traffic in the area.