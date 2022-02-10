Van driver in his 30s dies after serious collision on north Suffolk road

The collision happened on the B1106 between Elveden and Culford - Credit: Google Maps

A van driver has died following a serious crash in north Suffolk this morning, Suffolk police have confirmed.

The B1106 was closed between the A11 junction in Elveden and Brockley Corner, in Culford, after the collision, which involved a van and an Audi.

Police, five fire engines from across Suffolk and Norfolk and the ambulance service were called to the road shortly after 6.50am on Thursday.

However, the van driver – a man in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with potentially life-threatening injuries.

She remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The road remained closed between the A11 and Culford for several hours as police continued their investigation.

However, the road was reopened later in the afternoon.

The B1106, also known as Brandon Road, is a single carriageway road surrounded by woodland on either side.

The national speed limit is in place for the long stretch between Elveden and Culford, just north of Bury St Edmunds.

The fatality was the fourth reported by police on Suffolk's roads since the start of the year, following collisions in Ringsfield, Elmswell and Great Bealings in January.

Stephen Frost, who represents Elveden at West Suffolk Council, said he had not heard of any previous accidents on the road.

He said: "If I go out in Bury I drive through there, but I've never had a problem with the road.

"There is an area that you go through where there are trees overhanging.

"It's very sad when someone loses their life in a car accident, and my condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased."

Any witnesses to the collision on the B1106 are asked to contact the Serious Collision Team at Suffolk police, quoting CAD 42 of February 10.

