East Suffolk road closed as motorcyclist injured in crash

A road is currently closed after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash in east Suffolk.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash on the A1120 between Badingham and Peasenhall, near Framlingham.

In a Tweet, Halesworth police said: "A1120 closed emergency services attending injured motorcyclist pm A1120 between Badingham and Peasenhall.

"A1120 temporarily closed west of junction between Lime Tree Park and Pikes Farm."

Drivers are being alterative route and diversions to be arranged.