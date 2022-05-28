Driver caught doing 64mph in 40mph section of A12

A driver has been reported after being caught speeding on the A12 in Suffolk - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team

A driver, who reportedly already had nine points on their licence, was caught doing 64mph along a 40mph section of the A12, according to police.

The driver was stopped by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team in Woodbridge this afternoon (May 28).

In a tweet, the Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team conducting speed checks along the 40mph section of the A12 at Woodbridge stopped a vehicle this afternoon for 64mph.

#RCRT conducting speed checks along the 40mph section of the A12 at #Woodbridge stopped a vehicle this afternoon for 64mph.

Driver already has 9points so reported and off to court #Fatal4 #slowdown @SuffolkPolice #1053 pic.twitter.com/DSn6ydtirq — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 28, 2022

"Driver already has nine points so reported and off to court."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.