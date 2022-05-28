News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver caught doing 64mph in 40mph section of A12

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:09 PM May 28, 2022
A driver has been reported after being caught speeding on the A12 in Suffolk

A driver, who reportedly already had nine points on their licence, was caught doing 64mph along a 40mph section of the A12, according to police.

The driver was stopped by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team in Woodbridge this afternoon (May 28).

In a tweet, the Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team said: "Road Casualty Reduction Team conducting speed checks along the 40mph section of the A12 at Woodbridge stopped a vehicle this afternoon for 64mph. 

"Driver already has nine points so reported and off to court."

Suffolk Live News
A12 Suffolk News

