A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash
The A14 remains closed this morning after a pedestrian was killed in a crash.
The road is currently closed in both directions between J51 and J52, near Ipswich, as Suffolk Police continue "complex investigation work" following a serious crash yesterday evening (September 17).
Emergency services were called to the crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the eastbound carriageway at about 8.55pm.
Last night, a spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Emergency services were called to the scene and it has since been confirmed that the pedestrian has died.
"No-one else was injured in the collision.
"The eastbound carriageway of the A14 at the A140 junction with Coddenham is currently closed and drivers are advised that it will remain shut overnight and very likely to remain so for much of tomorrow morning."
A diversion route has been put in place while the eastbound carriageway is closed which is as follows:
- Exit the A14 at J51 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A14 J51 entry slip road.
- On the entry slip road turn left and then right onto Norwich Road.
- Follow the Norwich Road to the A14 J52 roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A14 eastbound to continue your journey.
Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the below diversion:
- Exit the A14 at J52 (Claydon Interchange) on to the B1113
- Travel on the B1113 through Great Blakenham and Needham Market to the junction with the A1120
- At the junction turn right and continue on the A1120 and rejoin the A14 westbound at J50
Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 383 of September 17.