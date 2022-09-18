News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:26 AM September 18, 2022
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

The A14 remains closed this morning after a pedestrian was killed in a crash.  - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 remains closed this morning after a pedestrian was killed in a crash. 

The road is currently closed in both directions between J51 and J52, near Ipswich, as Suffolk Police continue "complex investigation work" following a serious crash yesterday evening (September 17).

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the eastbound carriageway at about 8.55pm.

Last night, a spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Emergency services were called to the scene and it has since been confirmed that the pedestrian has died.

"No-one else was injured in the collision.

"The eastbound carriageway of the A14 at the A140 junction with Coddenham is currently closed and drivers are advised that it will remain shut overnight and very likely to remain so for much of tomorrow morning."

A diversion route has been put in place while the eastbound carriageway is closed which is as follows:

  • Exit the A14 at J51 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A14 J51 entry slip road.
  • On the entry slip road turn left and then right onto Norwich Road.
  • Follow the Norwich Road to the A14 J52 roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A14 eastbound to continue your journey. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded
  2. 2 BBC stars past and present attend Bill Turnbull's funeral in Suffolk
  3. 3 Planning appeal ends into 69 mobile homes for Suffolk village
  1. 4 Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14
  2. 5 38 more of Suffolk’s oldest surnames – and what they mean
  3. 6 Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield
  4. 7 McKenna's verdict on 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday
  5. 8 Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey
  6. 9 Couple put 1940s bungalow made to look like a New York 'loft' up for sale
  7. 10 RSPB 'devastated' after missing Sizewell C objection deadline by 24 hours

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the below diversion: 

  • Exit the A14 at J52 (Claydon Interchange) on to the B1113 
  • Travel on the B1113 through Great Blakenham and Needham Market to the junction with the A1120 
  • At the junction turn right and continue on the A1120 and rejoin the A14 westbound at J50 

Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 383 of September 17. 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Simon Edwards, owner and chef at the new Bistro @47a in Woodbridge.

Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires

Suffolk Live News

Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion Great Bricett

Planning and Development

Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon