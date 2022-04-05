Seven miles of tailbacks on A14 in west Suffolk after two-car crash

The incident happened on the A14 near Newmarket, west Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is queuing on the A14 in west Suffolk after a crash involving two cars.

National Highways said on Twitter lane one of the westbound carriageway, between junctions 37 and 38 near Newmarket, had been closed.

Police from Cambridgeshire Constabulary have been called to the scene.

1 lane is closed on the #A14 due to a collision involving 2 cars westbound between J38 and J37. @CambsCops are attending. There currently 40 minute delays in the area with congestion back to J39. Please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/yj1RDlv3ZW — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 5, 2022

National Highways said the incident was causing delays of up to 40 minutes in the area.

The AA traffic map says drivers are queuing back as far as Kentford – a distance of about seven miles.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.