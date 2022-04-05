News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Seven miles of tailbacks on A14 in west Suffolk after two-car crash

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:52 PM April 5, 2022
The incident happened on the A14 near Newmarket, west Suffolk

The incident happened on the A14 near Newmarket, west Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is queuing on the A14 in west Suffolk after a crash involving two cars.

National Highways said on Twitter lane one of the westbound carriageway, between junctions 37 and 38 near Newmarket, had been closed.

Police from Cambridgeshire Constabulary have been called to the scene.

National Highways said the incident was causing delays of up to 40 minutes in the area.

The AA traffic map says drivers are queuing back as far as Kentford – a distance of about seven miles.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

