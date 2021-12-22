News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Suffolk and Essex's most shocking dashcam footage from 2021

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:03 AM December 22, 2021
A drug driver in a pick up truck ploughs into the back of an off duty police officer near Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk

A drug driver in a pick up truck ploughs into the back of an off duty police officer near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

From an accident caused by a drug driver, to a dangerous cutting in manoeuvre,  these are some of this year's most shocking incidents captured on dashcam on Suffolk and Essex's roads. 


The first clip shows an incident near Bury St Edmunds, where a drug driver in a pick-up truck ploughed into the back of an off duty police officer, while the second shows a BMW cutting through a very thin gap on the A12 near Marks Tey.

Another clip shows an ambulance wait until the latest possible moment to pull out in front of a motorist, on Hardwick Lane near West Suffolk Hospital.

For up-to-date information about Suffolk's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

Suffolk
Essex
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kieran McKenna will speak publicly for the first time as Ipswich Town manager this afternoon

Football | Live

Live coverage of Kieran McKenna's first Ipswich Town press conference

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A second case of the Omicron strain of coronavirus has been confirmed in Suffolk.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to these Ipswich Town fans after a homophobic incident on a train from Plymouth to London in October.

Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a crash on the A143 near Wickhambrook in west Suffolk

Updated

Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon