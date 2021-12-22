Suffolk and Essex's most shocking dashcam footage from 2021

A drug driver in a pick up truck ploughs into the back of an off duty police officer near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

From an accident caused by a drug driver, to a dangerous cutting in manoeuvre, these are some of this year's most shocking incidents captured on dashcam on Suffolk and Essex's roads.





The first clip shows an incident near Bury St Edmunds, where a drug driver in a pick-up truck ploughed into the back of an off duty police officer, while the second shows a BMW cutting through a very thin gap on the A12 near Marks Tey.

Another clip shows an ambulance wait until the latest possible moment to pull out in front of a motorist, on Hardwick Lane near West Suffolk Hospital.

For up-to-date information about Suffolk's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

