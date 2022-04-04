Government rejects Suffolk's £77m bid for bus funding - but Norfolk nets £49m

Suffolk had bid for £77m to improve bus services in the county - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk’s bid for more than £77million to upgrade bus services across the county has been rejected by the Government in its £7billion package of transport upgrades.

Suffolk’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) bid lodged at the end of last year as part of the Government’s Bus Back Better scheme requested £77m over three years and £107m over five years for a series of upgrades.

They included daily fare caps on routes, a pocket Park and Ride service in Ipswich, merging Ipswich’s two main bus stations and a contactless or Oyster card-style ticketing system.

But Suffolk failed to secure a single penny in the Department for Transport’s announcement on Monday morning.

Neighbours Norfolk will get £49.6m.

The DfT said: “The successful areas have been chosen because of their ambition to repeat the success achieved in London – which drove up bus usage and made the bus a natural choice for everyone, not just those without cars.

“As the Government stated in last year’s national bus strategy, Bus Back Better, areas not showing sufficient ambition, including for improvements to bus priority, would not be funded.”

Other ambitions in Suffolk’s bid included:

Simplified services and multi-operator ticketing

Expansion to other areas for the experimental Katch electric bus service piloted between Framlingham and Wickham Market

Lower fares for those aged below 25

Improved routes to and from tourism hotspots

New bus corridors through Ipswich and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) enforcement of bus lanes

Integrating school bus services with regular public network routes

