Woman trapped after car overturns near Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:23 AM February 28, 2022
A woman is currently trapped in her vehicle after a car overturned near the Suffolk coast. 

A woman is currently trapped in her vehicle after a car overturned near the Suffolk coast - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews, police officers and paramedics were called to the overturned vehicle just before 8.45am today, Monday, February 27. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "They have been called to reports of a woman trapped in a vehicle after it overturned."

The extent of any injuries are not yet clear but Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

Fire appliances from Orford, Aldeburgh, Leiston and Lowestoft South have been called to the scene. 

More to follow.

