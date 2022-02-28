Woman trapped after car overturns near Suffolk coast

A woman is currently trapped in her vehicle after a car overturned near the Suffolk coast - Credit: Google Maps

A woman is currently trapped in a car after it overturned near the Suffolk coast.

Fire crews, police officers and paramedics were called to the overturned vehicle just before 8.45am today, Monday, February 27.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "They have been called to reports of a woman trapped in a vehicle after it overturned."

The extent of any injuries are not yet clear but Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

Fire appliances from Orford, Aldeburgh, Leiston and Lowestoft South have been called to the scene.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.