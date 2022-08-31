Cost of fixing potholes up by 25% due to the war in Ukraine

The cost of fixing potholes in Suffolk has risen by 24.5% since the war in Ukraine. - Credit: ARCHANT

The price of repairing potholes in Suffolk has rocketed since the war in Ukraine began – piling further pressure on council budgets.

Now, calls are growing for central government to help patch over holes in council finances.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, around 60% of bitumen – a material used to repair roads across the UK – was sourced from Russia.

Councils now have to ration bitumen and find it from other markets, pushing up costs and delaying road repairs.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "While Bitumen forms a large part of the cost increase associated with asphalt maintenance, labour and fuel costs also contribute to the increase. In Suffolk, costs for asphalt have increased by approximately 24.5% compared to April 2021.

"As prices are still fluctuating, we do not know exactly what impact this year will have in respect of cost, as the number of reactive repairs can vary each year.

"We repaired 21,427 defects last year, and currently have 245 outstanding, across Suffolk. We continue to work hard to ensure our roads are well maintained and safe for residents, despite increasing cost challenges."

A survey for the Local Government Association (LGA), which represents more than 350 councils in England and Wales, found many of its members have been hit by a 22% spike in the cost of road maintenance.

Local authorities were already facing a significant road repair backlog, with latest estimates stating it would take them 10 years and £12 billion to bring all surfaces up to scratch.

Spiralling energy costs and inflation also mean there has been a 38% increase in the bill for running and repairing street lights over the last six months.

The organisation’s transport spokesman David Renard said: “As this stark new analysis shows, councils across the country are facing unprecedented increased costs to repair our local roads, keep our street lights switched on and invest in improved local infrastructure.

“Global pressures, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing inflation and a shortage of materials, have all provided the perfect storm for councils and piled pressure on already stretched local budgets.

“To tackle this issue, the new Government must cover these increased costs for councils or risk road conditions getting worse or reductions in other services.

“Only with adequate long-term funding – to cover increased cost pressures and invest in local services – and the right powers, can councils deliver for our communities, tackle the climate emergency, and level up all parts of the country.”