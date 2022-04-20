Emergency services on scene of crash as person trapped near Orford

Emergency services were called to the crash in Raydon Lane - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash near Orford.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the crash in Raydon Lane just before 12.40pm today, Wednesday, April 20.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are working to rescue one person from their vehicle after a crash."

The spokeswoman was not able to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

