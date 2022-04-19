News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Driver stopped doing nearly double the speed limit

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:09 AM April 19, 2022
Police stopped a driver on the A144 in Suffolk for going 53mph in a 30mph zone

Police stopped a driver on the A144 in Suffolk for going 53mph in a 30mph zone - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver was caught at nearly double the speed limit during a spate of offences by motorists in Suffolk.

According to a tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, officers were carrying out speed checks on the A144 near Halesworth when the driver was stopped.

They were recorded doing 53mph in a 30mph limit when stopped on April 18, say police.

Also, 26 separate traffic offence reports were handed out to drivers during the series of police checks across the county.

