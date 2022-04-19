Driver stopped doing nearly double the speed limit

Police stopped a driver on the A144 in Suffolk for going 53mph in a 30mph zone - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver was caught at nearly double the speed limit during a spate of offences by motorists in Suffolk.

According to a tweet from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, officers were carrying out speed checks on the A144 near Halesworth when the driver was stopped.

The #RCRT have been out across the roads of #Suffolk today carrying out #speed checks with 26 #TORs issued including this one for 53mph in a 30 limit on the #A144 #slowdown @SuffolkPolice #1462 #1295 pic.twitter.com/LJ21aQR6RY — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 18, 2022

They were recorded doing 53mph in a 30mph limit when stopped on April 18, say police.

Also, 26 separate traffic offence reports were handed out to drivers during the series of police checks across the county.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.