'Reduce your speed and take care': Drivers warned of icy road conditions

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:46 AM November 29, 2021
Icy roads near Whatfield.

Motorists are being asked to take care when driving on the icy roads - Credit: Archant

Motorists are being advised to take extra care when driving in the icy conditions. 

Temperatures across the region have dropped with snow falling on some parts of Suffolk over the weekend

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Please drive with care if the roads are icy. Ensure that your windscreen is fully defrosted before starting your journey, reduce your speed and ensure you leave enough room between your car and the vehicle in front to allow you to stop suddenly if you need to.”

The cold weather is set to continue with highs of 6C expected today. 


