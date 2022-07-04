News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man suffers fractured eye socket after car crashes into ditch in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:03 AM July 4, 2022
A man was left with a fractured eye socket after a crash in west Suffolk

A man was left with a fractured eye socket after a crash in west Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been left with a fractured eye socket after a car crashed into a ditch in west Suffolk at the weekend. 

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash in Mill Road in Pakenham at about 1.45am on Sunday to reports of a black Ford Fiesta leaving the road and ending in a ditch. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The five occupants suffered a variety of injuries – the most serious being a broken eye socket for one male, while another male sustained a broken arm and wrist."

The three other people in the car were also taken to hospital but with less severe injuries.

Fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth stations attended the incident.

The road remained closed for several hours but had reopened by 6.43am.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Roads Policing, quoting CAD number 46 of July 3.

