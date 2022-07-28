News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist suffers broken bones in crash with car in west Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:18 AM July 28, 2022
The crash happened in Gazeley, near Bury St Edmunds

The crash happened in Gazeley, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

A motorcyclist suffered broken bones after a two-vehicle crash in a village near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

The incident happened in Gazeley, between Bury and Newmarket in west Suffolk, Mildenhall police said on Twitter.

Officers said the crash was between a green motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service, having suffered broken bones and cuts.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap:John-Jules, Leigh and Ladapo score in 3-1 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_02_fire_knodishall_jul22

Suffolk Live News

17 fire crews attend massive east Suffolk blaze

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon