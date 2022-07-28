Motorcyclist suffers broken bones in crash with car in west Suffolk village

The crash happened in Gazeley, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

A motorcyclist suffered broken bones after a two-vehicle crash in a village near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

The incident happened in Gazeley, between Bury and Newmarket in west Suffolk, Mildenhall police said on Twitter.

Officers said the crash was between a green motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service, having suffered broken bones and cuts.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.