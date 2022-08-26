Motorcyclist suffers potentially life-changing injuries after serious crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after a two-vehicle crash in east Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Snape Road, Knodishall, at about 11.45am on Thursday to reports of a crash involving a blue BMW motorbike and a grey Audi A3.

Paramedics attended the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, having suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are also appealing for anyone who was driving along Snape Road in Knodishall yesterday morning - in either direction - just prior to the incident and who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police headquarters in Martlesham, quoting reference number 54827/22.