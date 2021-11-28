The B1070 in Hadleigh has been a designated lorry route for the past 10 years - Credit: Google Maps

Residents in Hadleigh are hoping that a review of lorry routes being carried out by Suffolk County Council will stop large vehicles travelling through their town.

The review which started on October 22 and runs until December 17, will consider changes to the highway network including; new strategic roads, new lorry watch areas and air quality management areas in Suffolk.

One resident, who has lived in Hadleigh for the last year said: "Bizarrely the B1070 is actually a designated lorry route, so heavy lorries, regardless of whether they are making deliveries to Hadleigh or not, are going through the town."

The resident, who did not wish to be named, added: "Clearly it would be in everyone's best interest, not only the residents of Hadleigh but the hauliers themselves, if they realised they were wasting fuel and time and energy fighting their way through a small market town as opposed to having their lorries remain on the bypass for which it was designed."

Leaflets have been sent out to people living in the town - entitled 'Living with Lorries, Hadleigh doesn't have to'.

It goes on to say: "For the first time in 10 years Hadleigh has the opportunity to take action to make its streets not only safer but less polluted."

In the leaflet residents are encouraged to contact Hadleigh Town council to share their views.

The town council has to remain impartial but can pass on feedback to Suffolk County Council.

Suffolk County Council are currently undertaking a lorry plan review across the county - the review takes place every 10 years - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cllr Mick Fraser, Suffolk County Councillor for the Hadleigh Division said: "Suffolk County Council is now carrying out its Lorry Plan Review, it will be seeking the views of town and parish councils.

"Currently, the B1070 from Gallows Hill through to Lady Lane is designated as a lorry access route on the network and I would encourage residents to pass their comments on the future of this to Hadleigh Town Council."

Information on the Lorry Route Review plan in Suffolk can be found on the county council's website - suffolk.gov.uk.

The review covers the whole of Suffolk and will examine changes that have been put in place since the plan was last updated in 2011.

You can contact Hadleigh Town Cancel regarding the B1070 by emailing - townclerk@hadleightowncouncil.gov.uk.











