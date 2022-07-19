News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Man suffers serious burns and airlifted to hospital after tractor crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:03 PM July 19, 2022
A man suffered serious burns after a tractor crashed into a tree

A man suffered serious burns after a tractor crashed into a tree - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns following a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle fire in Fressingfield Road, north of the junction with the B1117 which connects Stradbroke with Laxfield at about 2.20pm yesterday. 

A green John Deere tractor had collided with a tree and was ablaze when it was first reported.

The driver, a man aged in his twenties, suffered serious burns and was taken to Broomfield Hospital in Essex by air ambulance.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are investigating the cause of the collision and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen the tractor, or any other vehicles or road users on the B1116 or surrounding roads around the time of the collision."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the roads policing teams, quoting the reference number 37/45627/22.

