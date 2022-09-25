Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into wall

A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in north Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a wall in Somerleyton.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the B1074 towards St Olaves at about 6.45am today (September 25).

It was reported to Suffolk police that a beige Lexus had left the road and collided with a wall near Somerleyton Hall.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said fire crews and paramedics were also called to the scene.

The driver of the Lexus - a man ages in his 60s - had to be extracted from the vehicle.

He was taken to James Pagent Hospital by land ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The spokeswoman confirmed that the B1074 remains closed between Green Lane and The Street so that an accident investigation can take place.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching the description travelling in the area prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the roads and armed policing team quoting the reference number 37/61608/22.