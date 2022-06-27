Greater Anglia warns of further severe disruptions as more strikes planned

Greater Anglia is once again urging passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary as further strikes are planned.

There will be no regional or branch line services on Saturday, July 2, and other services will be dramatically reduced if the strike goes ahead.

The Colchester to London Liverpool Street and Stansted Express services will also have reduced hours and significantly fewer trains, with later start and earlier finish times than normal, with no trains after 10.30pm to Colchester and 9.42pm for Stansted Airport.

Sunday services will start later in the morning than usual as the 24-hour strike has a knock-on effect into the next day. Passengers should check before they travel.

The timetable should be finalised and agreed within the next 48 hours.

Anyone who has pre-booked tickets to travel on strike days can change them, use them to travel on the day before or up to two days after their original travel date, or apply for a refund by going back to their original retailer.

The strike will also affect people travelling to see Adele at Hyde Park on Saturday, who are also advised to make alternative arrangements.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We know that many of our customers will have been looking forward to travelling on Saturday to see family and friends, for days out to the coast, for holidays and for the many concerts and sporting events in London.

“Unfortunately, it’s only possible to run a heavily reduced service and only on some routes, so please only travel if it’s absolutely necessary and make alternative arrangements if you can.

“We can’t replace all the trains not running due to the strike with rail replacement buses, so it will just be the limited train service running on Saturday.

“Work is continuing at an industry level to try to resolve the dispute as soon as possible.

“We are very sorry for the disruption this strike causes our customers.”

There will be no services running on the following routes on Saturday July 2:

Between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge North

Between Norwich and Cambridge/Stansted Airport, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth

Between Ipswich and Cambridge, Peterborough, Felixstowe and Lowestoft

Between Marks Tey and Sudbury

All other branch lines: Hertford East to Broxbourne, Braintree to Witham, Southminster to Wickford, Harwich Town to Manningtree, Clacton/Walton-on-the-Naze to Colchester, Colchester Town to Colchester, Meridian Water to Stratford.

A very limited and much reduced service - with fewer trains running and so fewer seats available - will run on the following routes: