Published: 12:34 PM July 6, 2021

Nuttery Vale, Eye has been closed by Suffolk police - Credit: Google Street View

A motorcyclist has suffered a leg injury following a crash in Eye.

Suffolk police have closed Nuttery Vale after they were called to the road traffic collision at around 8am.

Officers are still at the scene and an ambulance has been called for paramedics to assess and treat the rider's leg injury.