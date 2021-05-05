Car and caravan crash on A142 at Newmarket
Published: 12:33 PM May 5, 2021
A crash between a car and a caravan is causing delays on the A142 at Newmarket.
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash in Fordham Road, just before the Newmarket Bypass, at 11.45am today (Wednesday, May 5).
The collision has caused slow-moving traffic between Junction 37 Newmarket West and 38 Kentford of the A14, according to Highways England.
Police say it appears no one is injured, but a full road closure is needed for the recovery of the car and caravan.
Officers from Suffolk police are still at the scene.
