Car and caravan crash on A142 at Newmarket

Published: 12:33 PM May 5, 2021

Police were called to a crash on the A142 at Newmarket. - Credit: Tom Potter

A crash between a car and a caravan is causing delays on the A142 at Newmarket.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash in Fordham Road, just before the Newmarket Bypass, at 11.45am today (Wednesday, May 5).

The collision has caused slow-moving traffic between Junction 37 Newmarket West and 38 Kentford of the A14, according to Highways England.

Police say it appears no one is injured, but a full road closure is needed for the recovery of the car and caravan.

Officers from Suffolk police are still at the scene.