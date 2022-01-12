Warning issued after series of crashes on wintry Suffolk roads

Suffolk police are advising motorists to take extra care when on the road during the winter months - Credit: Halesworth police

Police are warning motorists to take extra care on Suffolk's roads after a number of crashes due to wintry weather — with a further cold snap forecast.

Officers were called to three crashes in the space of two hours this morning as ice and fog made for treacherous conditions on the county's roads. Two cars ended up in ditches and one in a pond.

Police were called to the first crash in Southolt Road near Eye at about 7am this morning.

According to Suffolk police, the car — a Peugeot — skidded on ice and overturned into a pond.

The car skidded on ice and overturned into a pond near Eye - Credit: Halesworth police

The driver was not injured.

Shortly afterwards, officers were called to a car that ended up in a ditch after a crash just outside Worlingworth.

The car crashed into a ditch near Worlingworth - Credit: Halesworth police

Later in the morning two people were rescued from a car that crashed into a ditch.

Emergency services were called to the crash in The Street in Ashfield Cum-Thorpe just before 8.20am today.

On arrival firefighters found the car was on its side with two people trapped inside.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said emergency services had freed the driver and passenger who were then assessed by paramedics.

There were no report of any injuries.

The Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “We’d always urge caution when driving in icy weather — increase your distance behind other vehicles.

"Make sure that there is enough room between your car and the vehicle in front to allow you to stop suddenly if you need to.”

It comes as the Met Office has warned that the East of England will experience especially cold weather from 6pm on Thursday, January 13, to 9am on Monday, January 17.

Dan Rudman, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: "Temperatures in central and southern England are expected to trend downwards from Thursday, with overnight minimum temperatures possibly getting to -4 °C in some rural areas, but widespread below-freezing conditions elsewhere overnight in the following days.

"This will result in some harsh frosts and possible freezing fog in some places."