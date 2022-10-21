News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Road to be closed 'for some time' as two air ambulances called to crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:12 PM October 21, 2022
Updated: 5:54 PM October 21, 2022
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash - Credit: Suffolk Accident Rescue Service 

Two people have suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in west Suffolk.

Police have said a road near Brandon is likely to be closed for some time. 

Emergency services including two air ambulances were called to the crash in Eriswell Road at about 3.45pm on Friday. 

The crash happened near to the junction with Windmere Lane. 

In a Tweet, Suffolk police said police are at a two vehicle road traffic collision on Eriswell Road at the junction with Windmere Lane. 

A volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service was the first medical resource at the scene of the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for sometime. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven arrested after week-long police operation on A12, A14 and A11
  2. 2 Suffolk car business closes its doors after more than 100 years of trading
  3. 3 Suffolk nursery rated 'Good' by Ofsted for the first time
  1. 4 Busy road near Sudbury closed as air ambulance called to crash
  2. 5 WATCH: Roads in Suffolk town flooded after torrential downpours
  3. 6 Demolition of clifftop home in Thorpeness begins
  4. 7 Suffolk school turns blue in tribute to 'one of a kind' William
  5. 8 Man in critical condition after being found in Suffolk car park
  6. 9 Man who fled the country after hit and run convicted of murder
  7. 10 Café and store plans go-ahead despite villagers' strong objections

Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment after reports of suffering serious injuries. 

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there are severe delays in the area. 

Suffolk
Brandon News

Don't Miss

Kyle Edwards is shown the red card.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 loss at Cambridge unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Old Newton C of E Primary School - Robins Class

Gallery

First Class is back for 2022! Suffolk's schools celebrate new faces

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Benacre

Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Leiston

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in east Suffolk town

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon