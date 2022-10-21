Road to be closed 'for some time' as two air ambulances called to crash

Updated

Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash - Credit: Suffolk Accident Rescue Service

Two people have suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in west Suffolk.

Police have said a road near Brandon is likely to be closed for some time.

Emergency services including two air ambulances were called to the crash in Eriswell Road at about 3.45pm on Friday.

The crash happened near to the junction with Windmere Lane.

In a Tweet, Suffolk police said police are at a two vehicle road traffic collision on Eriswell Road at the junction with Windmere Lane.

A volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service was the first medical resource at the scene of the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for sometime.

Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment after reports of suffering serious injuries.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are severe delays in the area.