Updated
Road to be closed 'for some time' as two air ambulances called to crash
- Credit: Suffolk Accident Rescue Service
Two people have suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in west Suffolk.
Police have said a road near Brandon is likely to be closed for some time.
Emergency services including two air ambulances were called to the crash in Eriswell Road at about 3.45pm on Friday.
The crash happened near to the junction with Windmere Lane.
In a Tweet, Suffolk police said police are at a two vehicle road traffic collision on Eriswell Road at the junction with Windmere Lane.
A volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service was the first medical resource at the scene of the crash.
The road is expected to be closed for sometime.
Most Read
- 1 Seven arrested after week-long police operation on A12, A14 and A11
- 2 Suffolk car business closes its doors after more than 100 years of trading
- 3 Suffolk nursery rated 'Good' by Ofsted for the first time
- 4 Busy road near Sudbury closed as air ambulance called to crash
- 5 WATCH: Roads in Suffolk town flooded after torrential downpours
- 6 Demolition of clifftop home in Thorpeness begins
- 7 Suffolk school turns blue in tribute to 'one of a kind' William
- 8 Man in critical condition after being found in Suffolk car park
- 9 Man who fled the country after hit and run convicted of murder
- 10 Café and store plans go-ahead despite villagers' strong objections
Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment after reports of suffering serious injuries.
Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area.
According to the AA Traffic Map there are severe delays in the area.