News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Suffolk road closed after tree falls down

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:54 PM August 26, 2022
A road in west Suffolk is currently closed after a tree fell down

A road in west Suffolk is currently closed after a tree fell down - Credit: Stowmarket police

A west Suffolk road has been closed after a tree has fallen down. 

Officers are currently at the scene of the fallen tree which has resulted in Barton Road in Thurston to be closed.

Posting on Twitter, Stowmarket Police said: "Part of Barton Road, Thurston, close due to a tree down."

Drivers have been advised to find alternative routes.

Police tape has been put across the road.

The pathway has also been closed for pedestrians by officers on the scene.

Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant library.

Ipswich Crown Court

Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment

Jane Hunt

person
A thief removed the handbrake of a car in Bramfield near Halesworth, causing it to roll down the road

Suffolk Constabulary

Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Dutch Railways sells Greater Anglia owner to managers

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon