Suffolk road closed after tree falls down

Officers are currently at the scene of the fallen tree which has resulted in Barton Road in Thurston to be closed.

Posting on Twitter, Stowmarket Police said: "Part of Barton Road, Thurston, close due to a tree down."

Drivers have been advised to find alternative routes.

Police tape has been put across the road.

The pathway has also been closed for pedestrians by officers on the scene.