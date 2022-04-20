West Suffolk road closed as emergency services attend overturned lorry

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash in Euston - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team

A busy west Suffolk road is currently closed after a lorry overturned following a crash near Euston.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash on the A1088 in Euston.

In a tweet, the Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team said: "Team 3 and the Commercial Vehicle Unit are on the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 in Euston.

Team 3 & #CVU are on scene at an #RTC on the #A1088 #EUSTON. Recovery is underway but will be some time The road is closed at the #A1088 #A1066 roundabout #THETFORD & BARNHAM ROAD #EUSTON please find an alternative route #PC1807 @NorfolkPolice @SuffolkPolice pic.twitter.com/PBvabudFCe — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 20, 2022

"Recovery is underway but will be some time and the road is closed at the A1088 and A1066 roundabout.

"Please find an alternative route."

