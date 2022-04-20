News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Suffolk road closed as emergency services attend overturned lorry

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:29 PM April 20, 2022
Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash in Euston

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash in Euston - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team

A busy west Suffolk road is currently closed after a lorry overturned following a crash near Euston. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash on the A1088 in Euston. 

In a tweet, the Norfolk and Suffolk and Armed Policing Team said: "Team 3 and the Commercial Vehicle Unit are on the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 in Euston. 

"Recovery is underway but will be some time and the road is closed at the A1088 and A1066 roundabout. 

"Please find an alternative route."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

