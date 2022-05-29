News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:00 PM May 29, 2022
Kersey Road closure due to filming PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Road closures to be aware of this week in Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There are plenty of street parties and other events planned to take place all over Suffolk this week as part of the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Although some of the road closures on our list are not to do with street parties, but planned roadworks. 

Here are 10 road closures to be aware of next week:

Westerfield Road, Ipswich 

Westerfield Road in Ipswich will be closed until June 10, while Cadent carries out essential roadworks. 

While the road closure is in place a 4.2mile diversion route is in place, which is expected to add around 15 minutes to people's journeys. 

A12, Woodbridge 

Most Read

  1. 1 Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans
  2. 2 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
  3. 3 Highways officials to discuss speed limits on busy Suffolk road
  1. 4 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
  2. 5 Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today
  3. 6 Road closed after two-vehicle crash in Suffolk village
  4. 7 When will bins be emptied during the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend?
  5. 8 'Fantastic' chance to bring community pub back to life
  6. 9 Nine new homes set to be built on former employment site
  7. 10 Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop

The A12 at Woodbridge will be closed from 8pm-6am on Monday, May 30 until Thursday, June 2 while Suffolk County Council carries out essential works.

While the road is closed a lengthy 53-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add on around an hour and a half to people's journeys. 

Cliff Lane, Ipswich 

While Jubilee celebrations take place on Sunday, June 5 Cliff Lane in Ipswich will be closed. 

A two-mile diversion will be in place while the celebrations take place. 

Market Lane, Lavenham 

Market Lane in Lavenham will be closed on Sunday, June 5, while celebrations for the Queen's Jubilee take place. 

While the road is closed a short diversion will be in place which is only expected to add on around five minutes to journeys. 

B1064, Long Melford 

The B1064 which runs through Long Melford high street will be closed on Sunday, June 5 as part of the jubilee celebrations. 

While the celebrations take place a 5.2mile diversion route will be in place, which should take around 10 minutes to complete. 

Market Hill, Sudbury 

Market Hill in the market town of Sudbury will be closed between 6pm on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5 as part of the jubilee celebrations. 

A two-mile diversion route will be in place and is expected to take around five minutes. 

The Street, Nacton 

The Street in Nacton will be closed near the village hall while Jubilee celebrations are held. 

A 3.3mile diversion will be in place while the road is closed. 

Ixworth Road, Thurston 

Ixworth Road near Thurston Community College will be closed between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday June 1 while essential roadworks are carried out. 

While the roadworks are taking place a 4.4mile diversion route will be in place which should add around 10 minutes to people's journeys. 

Ashfield Road, Norton Little Green 

Ashfield Road will be closed between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday June 1 while Anglian Water carries out roadworks. 

A five-mile diversion route will be in place while the roadworks take place. 

Bridge Street, Kelsale 

Bridge Street will be closed between 12pm and 6pm on Thursday, June 2 while jubilee celebrations take place. 

While Bridge Street is closed a three-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add around 10 minutes to people's journeys. 








Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Tracey Sheppard leaves Ipswich magistrates after pleading guilty to stealing from a school and football club

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court

Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school

Dominic Bareham

person
The timber-framed cabins at Toad Hall Lodges, a health retreat near Southwold

London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A143 crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
EADT CHRIS MILLS / DOMINIC Tendring Hall in its heyday PICTURE CONTRIBUTED

Forbidden Suffolk: 5 more places you can't visit in Suffolk

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon