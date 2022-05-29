Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday

Road closures to be aware of this week in Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There are plenty of street parties and other events planned to take place all over Suffolk this week as part of the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Although some of the road closures on our list are not to do with street parties, but planned roadworks.

Here are 10 road closures to be aware of next week:

Westerfield Road, Ipswich

Westerfield Road in Ipswich will be closed until June 10, while Cadent carries out essential roadworks.

While the road closure is in place a 4.2mile diversion route is in place, which is expected to add around 15 minutes to people's journeys.

A12, Woodbridge

The A12 at Woodbridge will be closed from 8pm-6am on Monday, May 30 until Thursday, June 2 while Suffolk County Council carries out essential works.

While the road is closed a lengthy 53-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add on around an hour and a half to people's journeys.

Cliff Lane, Ipswich

While Jubilee celebrations take place on Sunday, June 5 Cliff Lane in Ipswich will be closed.

A two-mile diversion will be in place while the celebrations take place.

Market Lane, Lavenham

Market Lane in Lavenham will be closed on Sunday, June 5, while celebrations for the Queen's Jubilee take place.

While the road is closed a short diversion will be in place which is only expected to add on around five minutes to journeys.

B1064, Long Melford

The B1064 which runs through Long Melford high street will be closed on Sunday, June 5 as part of the jubilee celebrations.

While the celebrations take place a 5.2mile diversion route will be in place, which should take around 10 minutes to complete.

Market Hill, Sudbury

Market Hill in the market town of Sudbury will be closed between 6pm on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5 as part of the jubilee celebrations.

A two-mile diversion route will be in place and is expected to take around five minutes.

The Street, Nacton

The Street in Nacton will be closed near the village hall while Jubilee celebrations are held.

A 3.3mile diversion will be in place while the road is closed.

Ixworth Road, Thurston

Ixworth Road near Thurston Community College will be closed between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday June 1 while essential roadworks are carried out.

While the roadworks are taking place a 4.4mile diversion route will be in place which should add around 10 minutes to people's journeys.

Ashfield Road, Norton Little Green

Ashfield Road will be closed between Monday, May 30 and Wednesday June 1 while Anglian Water carries out roadworks.

A five-mile diversion route will be in place while the roadworks take place.

Bridge Street, Kelsale

Bridge Street will be closed between 12pm and 6pm on Thursday, June 2 while jubilee celebrations take place.

While Bridge Street is closed a three-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add around 10 minutes to people's journeys.



























