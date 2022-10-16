Roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

Roadworks to be aware of this week in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Roadworks will be taking place throughout Suffolk this week on key routes including the A14, with diversions in place to take motorists to their destinations.

Here are seven to plan your journey around this week.

Bramford Lane, Ipswich

Bramford Lane will be closed between 10am and 4pm on Monday, October 17 while Network Rail carry out essential works.

While the road is closed a one-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add on about five minutes to people's journeys.

Crown Street, Bury St Edmunds

Crown Street in the west Suffolk town will be closed from Monday, October 17 until Friday 21 while City Fibre carry out essential works.

A two-mile diversion route will be in place and is expected to add on about 10 minutes to people's journeys.

A14 Trimley

A lane closure will be in place on the A14 in the westbound carriageway near Trimley between Monday, October 17 and Friday 21

The closure will be in place between 9pm and 5am every day.

Boxford Road, Milden

Boxford Road in Milden will be closed from Monday, October 17 until Wednesday 19 while Anglian Water carry out essential roadworks.

While the road is closed a 13-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to take about 25 minutes to complete.

B1123, Bulcamp

The B1123 near where the Latitude Festival is held will be closed between 9.30am and 1pm on Tuesday, October 18 while Suffolk County Council carry out essential roadworks.

While the road is closed a nine-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to take around 20 minutes to complete.

Harkstead Road, Lower Holbrook

Harkstead Road will be closed between Monday, October 17 and Friday 21 while essential roadworks are carried out by Suffolk County Council.

A two-and-a-half-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to take around 10 minutes to complete.

The Street, Fornham St Martin

The Street in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds will be closed until Sunday, October 23.

A two-and-a-half-mile diversion route will be in place while the road is closed.

Drivers are also being reminded of all the road closures as a result of the Ipswich half marathon on Sunday, October 23.

To find the full list of road closures for the event click here.

People are also being warned of overnight closures and roadworks on the A12 just over the border near Colchester.