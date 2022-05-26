News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The top serious road crash hotspots in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:46 PM May 26, 2022
The top serious road crash hotspots in Suffolk have been revealed

The most dangerous roads in Suffolk have been revealed.

Data from the Department for Transport for the first six months of 2021 has broken down recorded crashes which officers attended to across the whole of the county. 

How many crashes were recorded on Suffolk's roads in 2021?

The overall number of crashes in Suffolk in 2021 was 443, a decrease of one in 2020.

Compared to previous years, 2021 and 2020 saw a relatively low number of crashes recorded – which can be partially attributed to the Covid lockdown. 

How many fatal crashes were there in Suffolk?

There were 10 fatal crashes recorded in Suffolk between January and June 2021 with four of them being on the A14. 

Which district has the highest number of recorded crashes?

The number one hotspot for crashes in Suffolk is East Suffolk, as data revealed there was one 1394 accidents recorded in the first six months of each year between 2015 and 2021 in the district. 

Which district has the lowest number of recorded crashes?

Mid Suffolk had the lowest number of recorded crashes in the space of five years as 595 accidents were recorded. 

Babergh was just slightly higher as officers were called to 599 crashes in the area.

