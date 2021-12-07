Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region
- Credit: Google Maps
Fallen trees are currently blocking two Suffolk roads as strong winds continue to batter the county.
A tree is currently blocking the road near Bucklesham Hall
Police were called to the fallen tree in the road just before 3.10pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The tree is over the carriageway and is blocking the road.
"Traffic is building in the area and Highways have been made aware."
A second fallen tree is currently blocking Church Road in Beccles.
Officers were made aware of the obstacle in the road near the church and have confirmed that highways officers are aware.
A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the region today with gusts of wind up to 45mph expected.
It was thought that the Ipswich Round Table event where Father Christmas travels around the town would be cancelled.
But it has now been confirmed that the event will still go ahead as planned.
The strong winds has also meant the speed limit on the Orwell Bridge has been reduced to 40mph.