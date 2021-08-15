11 roadworks in Suffolk to be aware of this week

Published: 9:05 PM August 15, 2021

Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk from August 16 to 22 including in Ipswich, Long Melford, and Bungay, plus there are overnight A12 closures planned.

Here is a round-up of some to be aware of this week:

Bungay

The C968 Bridge Street from Trinity Street until Falon Lane in Bungay will be closed for maintenance works to Falcon Bridge and pothole repairs from August 16 to 20.

Traffic diverted through Ditchingham Dam, A143 and A144. There is no vice versa.

Combs and Battisford

The C443 Tannery Road, Moats Tye and Deadmans Lane in Combs and Battisford will be closed for carriageway patching prior to surface dressing from August 16 to 20 between 8am and 5pm.

The diversion route is through Park Road, Bildeston Road, Bowl Road, Bowl Corner, Straight Road and vice versa.

Ipswich

The U2078 Maryon Road and U2078 Braziers Wood Road from Clapgate Lane to Maryon Road will be closed from August 19 to September 6 between 8.30am and 4pm.

This is to replace sections of damaged kerbing, topsoil and seed to verges, widen concrete driveway accesses, and carry out drainage improvements involving deep excavation up to three metres deep.

The diversion route is through Clapgate Lane, Landseer Road, Nacton Road and vice versa.

Maryon Road from Nacton Road to Maybury Road is also closed over the same period with a diversion through Maybury Road, Boyton Road, Mildmay Road, Nacton Road and vice versa.

The U5057 Stone Lodge Lane West will also be closed for carriageway resurfacing from August 16 to 20 from 9am to 4.30pm.

The diversion route is through Mallard Way, Hawthorne Drive, Birkfield Drive and vice versa

Hadleigh

The B1070 Bridge Street between High Street and Ann Beaumont Way in Hadleigh will be closed from August 11 to 31 24 hours a day.

This is to carry out a drainage improvement scheme and hedge clearance.

The diversion route is through B1070, A1071, B1070 and vice versa.

Hitcham and Brettenham

The C703 Bury Road will be closed for carriageway patching prior to surface dressing from August 16 to 18 for 24 hours.

The diversion route is through B1115, A1141, Hall Road, Present St Mary, Whelp Street, Hall Road, Brent Eleigh, The Street, Mill Lane and the road between A1141 and C703 and vice versa

Long Melford and Alpheton

The A134 Bridge Street from the junction with A1092 to Bury Road and Bury Road from Bridge Street to The Tye junction will be closed 8pm to 6am from August 16 to 20.

The diversion route is from A1092, A1017, A143, A1302, A134 and vice-versa.

Palgrave

The C550 The Green from the junction of Priory Road is closed for 30m from August 16 to 20 for 24 hours a day.

This is for junction improvements, including kerb realignment, signing and road marking.

The diversion route is from the Green, Upper Rose Lane, Priory Road and vice versa.

Wrentham, Frostenden and Wangford

The A12 London Road going through Wrentham, Frostenden and Wangford will be closed for white line and stud work.

This will be between 8pm and 5am from August 16 to 20.

The diversion route is on the A12, A145, A146, A1145, A12 and vice versa.

Yoxford

The A1120 High Street from Strickland Manor Hill until Old High Road is closed to repair carriageway potholes.

The closure is on August 16 between 9.30am and 12pm

The diversion route is A1120, A12, B1119, B1120, A1120 and vice versa.