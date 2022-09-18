News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 pieces of roadworks to be aware of this week

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:00 PM September 18, 2022
Roadworks drivers should be aware of this week

There are plenty of roadworks taking place this week in Suffolk, including on key routes like the A14.

Here are five sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

Newman's Green, Sudbury

Newman's Green in Sudbury will be closed between Tuesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 22, while Anglian Water carry out essential roadworks.

While the road is closed a two and a half diversion route will be in place.

A14, Orwell Bridge 

Overnight closures will be in place on the A14 this week so that essential works can be carried out on the Orwell Bridge. 

The eastbound carriageway will be closed for seven nights from Monday, September 19, while National Highways carry out maintenance works. 

The A14 will be closed between junctions 55 and 58.

Field Stile Road, Southwold 

Field Stile Road in Southwold will be closed between Tuesday, September 20, and Friday, September 23, while Anglian Water carry out roadworks.

While the roadworks are in place a short half mile diversion route will be in place.

B1070, Holton St Mary

The B1070 in Holton St Mary will be closed until Saturday, September 24, while essential roadworks are being carried out. 

While the road is closed an 18 mile diversion route will be put in place, which should take around 40 minutes to complete. 

B1083, Sutton 

The B1083 near Sutton Hoo will be closed between 9am and 3pm on Friday, September 23, while important roadworks are being carried out by Suffolk County Council.

A 10 mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add on around 20 minutes to peoples journeys.



