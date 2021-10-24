News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The roadworks to watch out for in Suffolk this week

Angus Williams

Published: 5:56 PM October 24, 2021   
Stock image. The road closure along the B1113 has been lifted five weeks early, meaning motorists wi

Here are five roadworks to watch out for in Suffolk this week. Stock image. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Quite a few roadworks are taking place in Suffolk this week — here are five to watch out for and plan your journeys around.

Bury St Edmunds Moreton Hall roundabout

The Moreton Hall Interchange under the A14 is expected to be closed until the middle of this week after a burst water main.

An Anglian Water spokesman told this newspaper that engineers are waiting for a delivery of specialist parts.

Ipswich Maryon Road and Braziers Wood Road

Resurfacing work means Maryon Road and Braziers Wood Road will be closed from Clapgate Lane to Maryon Road.

The closure will be in place from October 25-29, between 9am and 4.30pm.

Drivers can get around these roadworks by diverting along Clapgate Lane, Landseer Road, Nacton Road and vice versa.

Beccles B1062

From October 25-29, part of the B1062 in Beccles is closed for traffic light improvement works.

A diversion route has been put in place along the A145, A12, A144, B1062 and vice versa.

Hadleigh B1070

The B1070 in Hadleigh is to be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on October 25-29 for work on the road markings.

A diversion route is in place along the B1070, A1071, A1214, A12, B1070 and vice versa.

Ilketshall St Andrew

Top Road in Ilketshall St Andrew remains closed between 7.30am and 4pm for carriageway, ditch and bank repairs.

The closure has been in place since September 27 and will continue until November 8 but does not include weekend working.

Traffic is being diverted along Ringsfield Road, School Road, Redisham Road, Beccles Road, Halesworth Road, Hogg Lane, A144 and vice versa.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 




Suffolk Highways
Suffolk

