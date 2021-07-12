7 roadworks to look out for this week

Published: 10:17 AM July 12, 2021

If you are after a smooth commute to work or a planned day out, it is always best to keep up to date on what roadworks are taking place along your journey.

Here are some of the roadworks taking place on Suffolk's roads this week:

A14 slip road closure

An overnight closure will be in place between July 12 and 16, from 8pm and 6am each night, from the A14 slip road at junction 50 eastbound near Stowmarket.

Essential roadworks and repairs will be carried out by Suffolk County Council.





Bucklesham Road, Ipswich

Bucklesham Road will be closed between Purdis Farm Lane and Purdis Place, as routine gas works are carried out.

The road will be closed between July 12 and 16.

There is a 14.2km diversion in place, which is estimated to add around 25 minutes to your journey.





B1078, Debach

The B1078 will be closed for a day on Friday, July 16 to allow BT Openreach to carry out repairs.

There is a lengthy 36.3km diversion in place, which is expected to take around 40 minutes.





Straight Road, Melon Green

Straight Road, in Melon Green, will be closed so Suffolk County Council can do some repair works.

The road is expected to be closed from Monday, July 12 to Friday, July 16.

A 6km diversion is in place, which will add on around 10 minutes to your journey.





Hervey Street, Ipswich

City Fibre will be carrying out works between Monday, July 12 and Friday, July 16.

Hervey Road will be closed to traffic between Tuddenham Road and Norfolk Road.

A diversion route is in place, but it is only a 1km add on.





Vicarage Lane, Ipswich

Suffolk County Council will be carrying out road repairs for Vicarage Lane on Wednesday, July 14.

Vicarage Lane will only be accessible to people who live along the road, with a diversion route in place.





Station Road, Bentley

Roadworks being carried out by Network Rail will see Station Road closed between July 12 and 13.

A 6.1km diversion is in place which is expected to add on around 10 minutes to your journey.