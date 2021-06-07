7 roadworks in Suffolk you should know about this week

Published: 11:04 AM June 7, 2021

Some of the major roadworks that are taking place in Suffolk this week - Credit: Archant

If you are after a smooth commute to work or a planned day out, it is always best to keep up to date on what roadworks are taking place along your journey.

Here are some of the roadworks taking place on Suffolk's roads this week:

A14 lane closure

The A14 will have a lane closed in both direction between Beacon Hill and the Orwell Bridge for essential drainage survey work.

The lane will be closed between 8pm to 6am on weeknights only until July 7.

You may also want to watch:

Road closure, Hadleigh Road

The A1071 will remain closed both ways from Hadleigh Road to the A1214 London Road, as major construction work takes place.

There is a diversion currently in place.

Road closure, Rope Walk, Ipswich

Rope Walk and Dove Street, in Ipswich, will be closed this week as roadworks are carried out.

A diversion is in place.

Road closure, Bures Road

Part of Bures Road, near St Edmunds Hill will be closed on Sunday, June 13 whilst BT Openreach carries out work.

There is a diversion in place, which could take around 55 minutes and is 49.2km long.

Road closure, Lady Lane, Hadleigh

Anglia Water is carrying out emergency works at Lady Lane, which will keep the road closed until Tuesday, June 8.

Road closure, Boxford Road

Emergency work is being carried out at Boxford Road by Anglia Water, with the road likely to remain closed until Thursday, June 10.

A 15 minute diversion is in place and is around 10.4km long.

Lane closure, A14

The A14 eastbound between junctions 56 (Ipswich Docks) and J57 (Ipswich East) will be operating with one lane, as Highways England carries out some essential work.

The roadworks are expected to take place between 8pm on Wednesday, June 9 and 6am Thursday, June 10.