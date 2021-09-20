News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:00 AM September 20, 2021   
Three weeks of overnight roadworks will be carried out on the A12 near Colchester in August. Picture

Avoiding these roadworks should help you to sidestep any traffic delays

Roadworks can cause frustrating delays - here are five taking place this week to help you avoid the traffic jams.


West End Road, Ipswich 

City Fibre will carry works in West End Road between Wednesday, September 22 until Friday, September 24.  

There will be 2.7km diversion in place, which is expected to take around six minutes for motorists. 


Stutton Road, Brantham 

The B1080 will be closed on Monday, September 20, between 10am and 3pm, to allow roadworks to be carried out. 

There is a 12.4km diversion route in place, which is expected to add around 15 minutes to people's journeys. 


Bury Road, Hawstead 

Due to emergency water works being carried out by Anglia Water, Bury Road will be closed until Thursday, September 23.

An 18.6km diversion is in place, which should take around 25 minutes to navigate. 


Theatre Street, Woodbridge 

Theatre Street will be closed between Tuesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 23 to allow Anglia Water to carry out essential works. 

A 5.5km diversion should add on around 10 minutes to people's journeys. 


All Saints Road, Creeting St Mary 

All Saints Road will be closed from Thursday, September 23 until Saturday, September 24, so that Anglia Water can carry out works. 

A 9.6km diversion route will be in place. That should add around 10 minutes on to your journey.

