Seven roadworks Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Motorists in Suffolk will be keen to avoid the roadworks taking place this week - here are a few to watch out for and plan your journeys around.

Candlet Road, Felixstowe

Candlet Road, near the Port of Felixstowe, will be closed between Monday, February 7 and Saturday, February 12 between 7pm and 6am each day.

A 3.6 mile diversion route has been put in place while the essential roadworks take place.

Lower Paxter Street, Bury St Edmunds

Lower Paxter Street, near Angel Hill, in Bury St Edmunds, will be closed from Monday, February 7, until Friday, February 25, to allow Suffolk County Council to carry out roadworks.

A short diversion route has been put in place which is only expected to add on around five minutes to journeys.

A14 and Orwell Bridge

Parts of the A14, including the Orwell Bridge, will be partially closed overnight for six weeks while essential work takes place.

The maintenance, which will take place over a six-week period, will see the replacement of the bridge's existing weather station with new technology and equipment.

The A14 will be completely closed between 8pm and 6am on weekends between junction 55 to 58.

During weekdays a lane closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

More info on the roadworks and diversion routes can be found here.

Bramford Road, Ipswich

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Bramford Road from tomorrow, Monday, February 7, until Friday, February 25, so that Cadent can carry out essential works.

A diversion route has been put in place for drivers to follow.

High Street, Bildeston

High Street in Bildeston will be closed from Monday, February 7 until Tuesday, February 8 to allow essential street works to be carried out.

A 19.8 mile diversion route has been put in place which is expected to take around 40 minutes.

Bacton Road, Haughley

An emergency road closure will be in place between Monday, February 7, and Tuesday, February 8 in Bacton Road.

Suffolk County Council will be carrying out essential roadworks and an 8-mile diversion route will be in place.

Handford Road, Ipswich

Handford Road near Portman Road in Ipswich will be closed between 6pm and 11pm on Monday, February 7, through to Friday, February 11.

A 1.6 mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add on around 10 minutes to people's journeys.







