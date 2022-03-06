7 roadworks in Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Seven roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Roadworks will be taking place throughout Suffolk this week, with diversions in place to take motorists to their destinations.

Here are seven to plan your journey around this week.

Clapgate Lane, Ipswich

An emergency road closure will be in place in Clapgate Lane on Monday, March 7, from 9am to 3.15pm to allow essential street works to be carried out.

A one-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to take around five minutes.

Ipswich Road, Naughton

Ipswich Road will be closed from 9am to 3pm on Monday, March 7, so that street works can be carried out.

A 19.5-mile diversion will be in place and is expected to add on around 40 minutes of travel time.

Wilford Bridge Road, Melton

Wilford Bridge Road in Melton will be closed between 9pm on Monday, March 7, and 6.30am on Tuesday, March 8, while Network Rail carries out works.

While the road is closed there will be a 14.7-mile diversion route in place which should take around 20 minutes to complete.

A1214, Copdock

The A1214 near the Copdock Interchange will be closed on Sunday, March 13, so that essential roadworks can be carried out.

A 12.6-mile diversion route will be in place which is expected to add on around 30 minutes to people's journeys.

Church Square, Bures St Mary

Church Square in Bures St Mary will be closed from 7pm to midnight on Monday, March 7, to allow Anglian Water to carry out planned roadworks.

A lengthy 51-mile diversion route will be in place, that will take drivers along the main roads to Colchester before then heading towards Sudbury and then back to Bures.

The diversion is expected to add on around one hour and 45 minutes to journeys.

Saxmundham Road, Framlingham

Suffolk County Council is carrying out essential roadworks in Saxmundham Road between 9.30am and 11am on Monday, Mach 7.

While the roadworks are being carried out an 18-mile diversion route will be in place, which is expected to add on around 30 minutes to people's journeys.

Stone Street, Crowfield

Suffolk County Council has put an emergency road closure for Stone Street to allow street works to take place.

While the works are being carried out there will be a 4.4-mile diversion route in place which will take about 10 minutes to complete.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

