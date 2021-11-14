Five roadworks to avoid in Suffolk this week

Here are five roadworks to watch out for in Suffolk this week. Stock image. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Suffolk roads are set to close this week so that work can fix damage caused by badgers and flooding among other things — here are five sets of roadworks to watch out for and plan your journeys around.

B1127, Reydon

An emergency road closure was put in place in Reydon last week after "extensive" tidal flooding undermined the road. As yet there is no timescale for the repair to be completed.

Traffic is being diverted along the B1126, A12 and vice versa.

Hoo and Kettleburgh

Several roads are set to be closed between Hoo and Kettleburgh in east Suffolk between Monday and Friday this week.

School Lane, Mill Lane and Church Lane are being closed in two phases so repairs can be made to the roads before resurfacing.

A diversion will be in place along Sanctuary Lane, Sanctuary Bridge Road, Framlingham Road, Kettleburgh Road, Easton Road and vice versa for the first phases. Then, in the second phase, along Hoo Green, School Lane and vice versa.

Mendlesham

Three roads in the centre of the village will be closed in the middle of the day for resurfacing this week.

Front Street, Mill Road and part of Old Station Road near the old Fleece pub will be closed between 9am and 3pm, between November 16-18.

Two alternate diversion routes are in place. They are: hurch Road, Brockford Road, Road from C566 to A140, A140, Debenham Road, Road from C566 to Parish Boundary, Road from C409 to 5249, C566 from U5429 to U5218, Stowmarket Road, Old Station Road and vice versa; and Hobbies Lane, Access Road from 5214 to Eldens Lane, Hoggars Lane, C566 from U5429 to U5218, Road from C409 to 5249, Road from C566 to Parish Boundary, Debenham Road, A140, Road from C566 to A140, Church Road and vice versa.

Wittons Lane, Hoxne

Wittons Lane, which links the B1118 to Hoxne Primary School, will be closed from 9am-3.30pm on Monday to Friday this week.

The road is being repaired prior to being surface dressed.

A diversion is in place along B1118, Chickering Road, Heckfield Green and vice versa.

Guildhall Lane, Wrentham

A road in Wrentham is being repaired after damage caused by badgers this week.

Guildhall Lane will be closed after it was "undermined" by badgers.

Repair work started at the beginning of October, with emergency two way traffic lights in operation, as Suffolk Highways said that the "road has been undermined due to badgers and is a threat to the safety of motorists."

A diversion is in place along A12, B1127 and vice versa.